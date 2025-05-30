Trump offers Macron advice after ‘Le Slap’

Donald Trump had some marriage advice to offer Emmanuel Macron after the French president was seemingly slapped by his First Lady.

Brigitte appeared to push her husband in his face as the pair were preparing to deboard a plane in Vietnam Sunday (25 May). The incident has gone viral and been coined ‘le slap.’

Trump was asked to comment on the exchange during an Oval Office news conference Friday (30 May).

“Do you have any world leader to world leader advice for the Macrons?” a reporter asked.

Trump smiled and shook his head before responding, “Make sure the door remains closed.”

The president then suggested he spoke to Macron after the incident, adding “They’re fine. They’re two really good people.”