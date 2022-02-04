White House blames Trump for Covid lockdowns

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has told reporters that the public health measures known as ‘lockdowns’ were implemented on former president Donald Trump’s watch.

In a media briefing on Friday, Ms Psaki was asked if the White House agreed with a Johns Hopkins University study that found social-distancing did not have a significant positive effect.

Ms Psaki first pointed to the administration’s medical experts, adding “I would note that the president has been clear we’re not pushing lockdown, so we’ve not been pro-lockdown.”

“Most of the lockdowns actually happened under the previous president,” she said.

