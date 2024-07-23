Arizona Representative Eli Crane took to the roof of the Butler building where shots were fired in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in a bid to expose Secret Service failings.

Crane, an ex-Navy SEAL, posted a video of himself on Monday (22 July) walking across the roof where Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire.

“I’m up here on the building where the supposed sniper took a shot. It’s not that steep at all, we just had a 70-year-old man back here climb up on the roof easily,” he said.

Crane added: “As a former Navy SEAL sniper, it was clear to me that many security measures were dropped making President Trump extremely vulnerable. Many questions still remain.”