Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:17
Video: Representative takes to roof of Trump rally shooting to expose Secret Service failings
Arizona Representative Eli Crane took to the roof of the Butler building where shots were fired in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in a bid to expose Secret Service failings.
Crane, an ex-Navy SEAL, posted a video of himself on Monday (22 July) walking across the roof where Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire.
“I’m up here on the building where the supposed sniper took a shot. It’s not that steep at all, we just had a 70-year-old man back here climb up on the roof easily,” he said.
Crane added: “As a former Navy SEAL sniper, it was clear to me that many security measures were dropped making President Trump extremely vulnerable. Many questions still remain.”
Up next
02:05
Simon Calder explains your rights if flight is cancelled by IT outage
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
01:00:33
Simon Calder looks back on 30 years of travel with The Independent
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
00:59
Watch: 18-year-old Andy Murray makes Wimbledon debut in 2005
00:32
Inside Manchester City Erling Haaland’s 24th birthday celebrations
00:47
ParalympicsGB Judo team announced in hilarious video ahead of Paris
01:28
Watch: Lando Norris reacts to dramatic end to Hungarian Grand Prix
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:34
Strictly star returns to training amid show scandal
02:02
First look at Emily in Paris season four in new trailer
00:17
Tony Blackburn jokes about leaving BBC show after Biden drops out
01:15
Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood addresses complaints about dancers
00:42
Tourist collapses after King’s Guard horse bites her
01:33
James Corden fights back tears as he gives Gavin and Stacey update
01:15
Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood addresses complaints about dancers
00:24
Ed Sheeran reveals Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tattoo to Will Smith
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32