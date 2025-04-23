A climate protester has been filmed defacing Donald Trump’s presidential plaque inside Trump Tower in New York.

Footage shared by environmental group Extinction Rebellion, shows the protester in a black T-shirt spray painting “USA” in bright green over a gold plaque marking Trump’s first term, on Wednesday (23 April).

The man can also be seen sitting down in front of the 45th President of the United States sign, before unfurling a flag with the logo for Extinction Rebellion sprayed on it in red.

The protester claimed: “I did this because I am an American. It is my duty to stand up for my country, and my Earth, when a government becomes destructive of our right to life.”

Footage then shows the man being escorted from the building.