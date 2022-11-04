Elon Musk to layoff half of Twitter’s workforce

Elon Musk has told his new Twitter employees to prepare for mass layoffs globally via email, just days after he bought the platform for a whopping $44m.

The billionaire is expected to cut more than 3,700 jobs from the social media platform, which makes up around half the company’s workforce.

“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” Mr Musk wrote in his memo.

He said it was “unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

