White House defends Biden record on police brutality ahead of Memphis bodycam release

The White House has defended Joe Biden on his record on police brutality ahead of the bodycam footage release of Tyre Nichols’s arrest.

Mr Nichols, 29, died in hospital from his injuries after he was beaten during a police traffic stop. Five officers were charged with his murder.

Karine Jean-Pierre said the US president “wants to see real change” and to ensure officers are held accountable.

“He’s been very clear on the importance of having true reform ... he’s gonna use the tools that he can,” she said.

