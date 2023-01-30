Tyre Nichos: Sixth Memphis police officer suspended following 29-year-old's death

A sixth Memphis police officer has been suspended following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichos during a traffic stop in the city.

Horrifying bodycam footage showing the 29-year-old being kicked and punched was released to the public, sparking outrage.

Five officers were charged with his murder after he died from his injuries in hospital last week.

Today, 30 January, an additional officer has been "relieved of duty" in connection to the attack - no charges have been pressed.

It is not immediately clear what role Preston Hemphill played in the incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.