Dash camera footage shows Pennsylvania man pull gun on Uber driver

A jury has been shown dashcam footage of a passenger pulling a gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza.

Police found the mother-of-four’s body in a wooded area two days later near Monroevilla after she logged her final trip.

Calvin Crew has been charged with homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence, to which he has pled not guilty.

Prosecutors claim the clip from 10 February shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here