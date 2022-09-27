Mother left heartbroken after raw sewage floods home and destroys daughter’s memorial

A grieving mother has been left heartbroken after raw sewage flooded her home in Worcester and destroyed her daughter’s memorial garden.

Lyndsey Bennett was horrified when she looked outside and saw filthy waste water gushing into her back garden.

She broke down in tears when she saw the water had wrecked a poignant memorial garden she had planted in memory of her daughter Emily.

The bubbly 25-year-old tragically died in January this year after suffering a cardiac arrest and pneumonia.

“The smell is so awful I have been sick multiple times,” Bennett said of the sewage.

