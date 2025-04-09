The first images of the UK's Universal Studios theme park have been released, showing the 476-acre site near Bedford that is expected to generate nearly £50 billion for the economy by 2055.

The government has closed a deal to secure the first Universal theme park in Europe, which is set to open in 2031.

A 500-room hotel and a retail and entertainment complex are planned along with the theme park.

The resort will open following an agreement between Universal, the government and the local council.

The announcement is a boost for Labour after US President Donald Trump’s tariffs sent stock markets on a rollercoaster ride.