Ukrainian soldiers perform haka to honour fallen New Zealand soldier

Ukrainian soldiers performed a haka to honour a New Zealand soldier who was killed in combat near Vuhledar, Donetsk region in August 2022.

The coffin of Dominic Abelen, who was of Māori descent, was covered with both New Zealand and Ukrainian flags.

An official statement said the 28-year-old was a professional soldier in his native country, had participated in the war in Iraq and joined the International Legion in 2022.

His body was returned to the Ukrainian side only recently. He was honoured with two medals for his service in Ukraine.

Soldiers of the Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence International Legion performed the rhythmic Māori chant in tribute to Abelen, in footage released this week.