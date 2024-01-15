Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in Nato, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak said that “Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato,” while speaking to MPs on Monday, 15 January.

The Prime Minister said that the UK will have provided almost £12 billion in aid to Ukraine, and have become the first to provide new bilateral security commitments, originally outlined at the 2023 Nato Summit.

He also confirmed an extra £2.5 billion in military funding to Ukraine after visiting Kyiv on Friday.

“Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato, and Nato will be stronger with Ukraine in it. But these committments will help bridge the gap until this day comes,” Mr Sunak said.