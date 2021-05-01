Ukrainian opera singers perform moving rendition of national anthem in Lviv

Opera singers gathered in the centre of Lviv in western Ukraine on Sunday to sing a moving rendition of the country's national anthem.

Draped in Ukrainian flags, the group stood together in the middle of the city centre and sang in a demonstration of harmony that underlined the mood of pride as Ukraine continues to resist the Russian invasion.

Their performance took place just hours before missiles pounded a military training base in the Lviv region, killing 35.

