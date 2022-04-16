A car driving through Mariupol has captured the scale of devastation in the war-torn city.

The port city, in southeastern Ukraine, has been under near-constant bombardment since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

Footage shared by the nation’s culture ministry has laid bare the destruction in the region, with many buildings reduced to nothing more than rubble.

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Mariupol, while mayor Vadym Boichenko said that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the siege of his city.

