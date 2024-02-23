Ukrainian women are giving birth prematurely and struggling to produce enough breast milk to feed their babies because of the stress of war, an NHS midwife has revealed.

Wendy Warrington has made 17 trips to Ukraine to provide medical aid.

She revealed how Ukrainian mothers and children are coping as the second anniversary of the Russian war is about to be marked.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Friday (23 February), Ms Warrington said: “They are delivering babies while missiles are flying.

“The stress is just phenomenal.”