A young woman in Kyiv narrowly escaped injury as a missile landed close to her as she recorded a video message.

The unnamed girl is seen walking along a street next to Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

“My hands are shaking because I just saw a rocket fly above and I felt it,” the young woman says.

Several strikes hit Kyiv this morning, 10 October, in the wake of a huge explosion that hit a Russian-installed bridge in Crimea last Saturday, including in Taras Shevchenko Park next to the university.

