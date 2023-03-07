Passenger threatens to kill everyone on plane before attacking flight attendant

A United Airlines passenger threatened to “kill every man on this plane” and allegedly attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon.

Footage shows Francisco Severo Torres, 33, screaming from his seat on the Los Angeles to Boston flight.

The incident unfolded after Torres tried to open an emergency exit door mid-flight, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

The prosecutor’s office said a flight attendant was hit in the neck three times.

Torres was charged with a count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

