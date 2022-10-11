Beachgoers warned of aggressive shrimp with claws causing injuries on US shores

Beachgoers in Delaware, along the east coast of the US, have been warned to keep their distance from “aggressive” shrimp that have washed up on shores.

Both Dewey Beach and Delaware Seashore State Park have reported sightings of mantis shrimp - also known as “thumb splitters” - on their sand.

The Town of Dewey Beach told people to take care when walking on beaches and to keep a close eye on pets.

“These types of shrimp have sharp appendages that can cause injury if picked up or stepped on,” the town said.

