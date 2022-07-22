US ambassador to Australia calls male reporter out for talking over a woman

The new US ambassador to Australia called a male reporter out for talking over a woman during her first press conference in the posting.

After witnessing Ten News reporter Hugh Riminton talking over a fellow reporter, Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former president John F. Kennedy, said: "did you just talk over the woman?"

"Okay, well, she started," Ms Kennedy added, before chuckling and turning her attention back to the woman.

Mr Riminton later admitted in a tweet that it is "only fair" that he should out himself.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.