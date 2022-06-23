Pilot warns US flights are unsafe because of ‘inhumane pressure’ of schedules

A pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers because of the “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide shortage.

Flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem”, Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association, warned.

“We’re going to be that gatekeeper of safety. I don’t fly a plane unless I’m fit to fly and the plane is ready to go, but the fact that you are pushing us and pushing us, this is not a safety culture,” he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.