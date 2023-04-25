A US fugitive who allegedly faked his own death and fled to Scotland steamed up his glasses while angrily insisting he is a British man.

Nicholas Alahverdian - aka Nicholas Rossi, 35 - also tried to prove that was unable to walk during a Dateline interview that aired on Friday 21 March.

US authorities are seeking Rossi’s extradition over allegations of rape and sexual assault, and say he faked his own death.

“I am not Nicholas Alahverdian. I do not know how to make this clearer,”’ he told NBC, in a voice muffled by an oxygen mask over his mouth and nose.

He insists he is a British man called Arthur Knight.

