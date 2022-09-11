US flag unfurled from Pentagon roof to mark 9/11 attacks

A United States flag was unfurled from the Pentagon roof today to mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks.

On 11 September, 2001, Islamist extremists hijacked four planes, crashing into the Pentagon, the World Trade Center, and a field in Shankville, Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Later on Sunday, a “bell of hope” will ring at a chapel in New York City to mark the exact moment when the first of two planes hit the World Trade Centre twin towers.

