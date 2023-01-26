A day before Joe Biden announced that the US was to supply 31 M1 Abrams to Ukraine, a freight train was spotted transporting dozens of tanks in Kansas.

A clip from 24 January shows the military vehicles being pulled by a train approximately one mile west of Gorham on Highway 40.

Other armoured vehicles such as personnel carriers were also being transported.

The US, UK and Germany have all approved sending tanks - including Challenger 2 and Leopard 2 vehicles - to help the war effort in Ukraine.

