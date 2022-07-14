Helicopter drops water onto raging flames of Utah’s Halfway Hill fire

Helicopters on Tuesday (12 July) dropped water onto raging flames in a bid to slow the spread of Utah’s Halfway Hill fire.

The fire sent a column of smoke over the area late on Monday, as it burned into pockets of dead trees and other fuels near campgrounds in the mountains southeast of Fillmore.

It then grew to more than 10,400 acres in less than 48 hours.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the blaze, accused of starting it with a campfire last Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.