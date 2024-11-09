Torrential rain hits the Spanish city of Cadaques days after deadly Valencia floods

Cars have been seen floating through the streets of Cadaques, Spain, just 10 days after flooding in Valencia claimed the lives of over 200 people.

Barcelona has also been dealing with the aftermath of flooding in recent days.

With torrential rainfall battering the Catalan town on Friday (8 November), mayor Pia Serinyana revealed a total of 32 cars had been washed away. No one is thought to have been injured.

A local weather agency predicted it was likely that 100mm of rain had fallen in a matter of hours.