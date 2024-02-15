A Peruvian police officer arrested a suspected drug dealer while disguised as a cuddly teddy bear holding a box of chocolates on Valentine’s Day (14 February).

The officer from the National Police of Peru knelt down on one knee and beckoned the suspect out of her house with a balloon and a sign that reads in Spanish: “You are my reason to smile.”

Other officers disguised themselves as workers and then bolted towards the alleged offender once she left her residence, leading to her arrest.

Another woman was separately seized by the officers, who said they found more than 1500 portions of cocaine paste during the arrests.