Brazen shoplifter creeps into store to steal vapes and sweets in broad daylight

A shop owner has claimed his business is losing around £1,500 a month to shoplifting.

Saba Mahesh has released CCTV of youths brazenly stealing vapes and sweets to highlight the scourge sweeping the nation.

In one clip, a hooded person even crawls into the shop on his hands and knees to avoid being spotted, before running out in broad daylight.

Mahesh says his four stores - located in the seaside town of Sheerness, Kent - are targeted daily by youths whose anti-social and criminal behaviour has worsened since the pandemic.