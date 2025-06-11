Watch: Bridgerton star fights off phone snatcher at London cafe

CCTV has captured the moment a Bridgerton actress fought off a thief who tried to steal her phone at a cafe.

Genevieve Chenneour, 27, who plays Clara Livingston in the Netflix period drama, was waiting for a coffee at a Kensington branch of Joe and the Juice when 18-year-old Zacariah Boulares, of Fawns Manor Close, Feltham, snuck up behind her and grabbed her phone on 8 February.

Footage shows her spinning around to confront the thief with the help of a friend, before snatching her device back from him and proceeding to strike the 18-year-old with it.

Boulares, who had previously threatened to behead TV star Aled Jones with a machete while stealing his Rolex in 2023, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 May, where he pleaded guilty to stealing the phone and assaulting another customer.