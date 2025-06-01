Watch: Fans clash with riot police in Paris after PSG’s historic Champions League win

Celebrations over PSG’s historic Champions League win against Inter Milan descended into a night of clashes between fans and police on the streets of Paris, leading to hundreds of arrests.

Footage from the French capital shows cars on fire while police dispersing crowds with tear gas are pelted with glass bottles.

Nearly 300 were detained, according to Paris police, many on suspicion of carrying fireworks and causing disorder on Champs-Elysées.

“Barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke the police,” French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said in post on social media.