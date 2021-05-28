Video footage has emerged of the aftermath of a crash in Philadelphia which left four firefighters and one civilian injured. The incident happened just after 4pm local time on Thursday, as Engine 29 were driving to an emergency call elsewhere in the state. One witness told 6ABC that the fire engine had swerved to avoid a car at the intersection.

All five individuals hurt in the accident were transported to local hospitals. The Philadelphia Fire Department later confirmed on Twitter that no injuries were reported from inside the building.