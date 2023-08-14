Watch: Satellite images capture Mount Etna eruption

Satellite imagery shows how Mount Etna erupted in the early hours of Monday, 14 August.

In this clip, from the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT) a red plume shows how smoke and ash emerged from the active volcano.

Flights have been diverted or cancelled for tens of thousands of travellers due to fly to or from airports in eastern Sicily due to to the eruption, which sent an ash plume from the 3,357m volcano spread across part of the island.