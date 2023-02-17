Zelensky urges allies to quicken support for Ukraine to avoid more deaths

Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Munich Security Conference on Friday, 17 February, to call for quicker military support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president told Western allies that speeding their military support for Ukraine was essential as delays would play into Russia’s hand.

“There is no alternative to speed, because it’s speed that life depends on,” Mr Zelensky said via video link to the conference in Germany.

Mr Zelensky has previously urged allies to provide aircraft for Ukraine in order for his troops to combat Russian forces more effectively.

