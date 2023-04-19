Watch: US warship narrowly avoids falling on top of tugboat during dramatic launch

A new US Navy warship narrowly avoided falling on top of a much smaller tugboat used to pull it into the water during its launch on Saturday, 15 April.

Footage shows a huge wave of water dousing the small vessel as the latest Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) known as the USS Cleveland (LCS 31).

The boat was pulled into the water in an old method known as a "side launch", in which a small tugboat drags a larger ship into the water with the help of gravity.

