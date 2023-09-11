Watch video footage of lava spewing out of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

This footage shows lava spewing from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, after a two-month hiatus.

The second-largest volcano in Hawaii had been lying dormant for the last two months after bursting open in January and June this year.

“The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic,” said USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in a statement.

The volcano’s current alert level was increased to “warning” from “watch” and the aviation level warning was increased to “red”, said Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

The Kilauea volcano began erupting around 3.15am Hawaiian time on Sunday at the Halemaʻumaʻu crater in the national park on the Big Island.