Watch live as Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus

Pope Francis is to visit Cyprus this week with migrants and refugees likely top of the agenda after His Holiness has arranged to have 50 migrants relocated to Italy from the country after his trip.

Francis is expected to visit the Holy Cross church in Nicosia and address the long-standing divisions in the country between ethnically Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Pope Francis said ahead of his visit: "I am thinking of those who ... have been fleeing from war and poverty, landing on the shores of the continent or elsewhere.”