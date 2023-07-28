A seaside town centre high street resembled a river when a month’s worth of rain fell in just one day.

This footage, filmed by The Scarborough Joke and Magic Shop, shows water cascade down Eastborough in the Yorkshire seaside town on Thursday.

Cars can be seen to aquaplaning down the road, with water cascading down. Shoppers are also seen taking cover under umberellas and in the shops. One resident said: “It looks like a river flowing to the sea.”

It happened following heavy downpours across large swathes of northern England on Thursday with some places seeing around 50mm.