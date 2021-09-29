CCTV captures Wayne Couzens hiring a car and visiting B&Q for large bags after murdering Sarah Everard.

The 48-year-old serving Metropolitan police officer abducted Ms Everard, 33, in the hire car on the evening of March 3, before raping, murdering and burning her body.

Couzens had finished a shift with the police before hiring the vehicle which he used to kidnap Ms Everard during a fake Covid stop.

In the days prior to Ms Everard’s murder, CCTV captures Couzens hiring the car and in the days after, buying green rubble bags from B&Q before returning to the scene he dumped her body.