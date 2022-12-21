US braces for potential 'bomb cyclone' as cold weather threatens holiday travel chaos

The US is bracing for a potential “bomb cyclone” that is threatening travel chaos over the holiday period.

Being described as a “once-in-a-generation event,” the “dangerous” cold weather is expected to impact some 70 million Americans.

Power outages are anticipated amid the storm, with more than 12 inches of snow forecast for parts of the northeast.

This video explains the possible impact it may have on travel as Americans make their way across the country to celebrate the festive season.

