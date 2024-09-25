Pier smashed by Hurricane Helene as Cancun hotel guests ordered to stay inside

A pier was smashed while Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on Mexico as it advanced across the coast towards the US on Wednesday, 25 September.

Samantha Holland, who filmed strong winds in Cancun, told The Independent that guests at her hotel had been advised not to leave the building.

Florida is bracing for the hurricane's impact, which threatens to become the strongest storm to hit the US in over a year.

It comes just over a month after Storm Debby hurtled into the Sunshine State.

Florida officials warned residents to brace for life-threatening rain, floods and storm surge.