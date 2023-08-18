Satellite footage shows the “eye” of Hurricane Hilary swirling as the category-three storm approached the United States on Friday (18 August).

The “major hurricane” is set to bring heavy rain to Southern California and other parts of the southwest United States, the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University said.

The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for the Baja California peninsula from Punta Abreojos to Punta Eugenia.

A warning is issued when “preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.”