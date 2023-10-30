Water rises above windows of 18th century west London riverside pub

Water surrounded the windows of a pub in Chiswick, London, on the banks of the River Thames after a flooding alert was issued.

The Environment Agency issued a flood alert for Tidal Thames riverside from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir on Wednesday, 25 October.

The Bull's Head posted footage on X/Twitter on Sunday showing water splashing against the windows of the building.

When one user on social media asked if the water caused any leaks, the pub responded: "A bit."