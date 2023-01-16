UK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast

The Met Office has issued more than 110 flood warnings for England after the country was hit by torrential rain overnight.

An Arctic blast is expected to send temperatures plunging down to -10C with snow forecast for northern areas and higher ground.

The lowest temperatures are expected to be felt in the Scottish glens, while London is bracing for lows of -2C on Monday night, 16 January.

Outbreaks of rain are expected to continue throughout the coming weekend.

