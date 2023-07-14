Convenience store submerged by deep water as heavy flooding hits Mississippi

A convenience store in Louisville, Mississippi was submerged by deep water as heavy flooding hit the US state.

Footage shared by Carrie Carter on Facebook shows the Dollar Store building underwater, with the surrounding car park no longer visible.

Several flash-flood warnings were in place across Mississippi on Thursday 13 July, a day after warnings were issued for parts of Arkansas and Louisiana.

Around 13 inches of rain had fallen in Winston County - where the Dollar Store in the video is located - by Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.