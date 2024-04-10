Independent TV
Showing now | News
04:50
More than 10,000 Russian homes submerged in floods, authorities say
More than 10,000 homes in Russia were flooded after a dam burst near the Kazakhstan border, according to authorities.
Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said thousands of people have been evacuated in Orsk.
The Russian government declared the situation a federal emergency after two major rivers swelled beyond bursting point.
This week’s flooding is the worst the area has seen for decades.
A Kremlin spokesperson said president Vladimir Putin has asked the government to set up a commission to deal with the emergency and ordered the Tyumen and Kurgan governors to prepare for an “expected sharp rise in water levels”.
Up next
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
02:16
Guardiola proud of City’s Bernabeu performance after thrilling draw
00:49
Mikel Arteta expresses the biggest lesson from 2-2 draw against Bayern
00:35
Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card mocked by Saudi Pro League rivals
01:02
Champions League: Guardiola calls on Man City to ‘punish’ Real Madrid
00:47
Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train
00:35
Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage
00:34
London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour
01:27
US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action
02:24
Joker 2 trailer teases look at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga romance
01:11
Louis Tomlinson makes rare comment on Harry Styles ‘romance’ rumours
01:38
Ringo Starr announces first single from new EP ‘Crooked Boy’
00:44