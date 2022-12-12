Passengers formed long queues at Stansted Airport after the runway was closed on Sunday, 11 December, due to bad weather.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @iWantNotToWant shows a line of travellers waiting to speak to a help desk snaking through the terminal.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for lying snow and icy patches that could lead to difficult travel conditions on Monday into Tuesday.

“London Stansted Airport is open and fully operational this morning. However, flights may be delayed due to the adverse weather. Passengers should contact their airline for flight information,” the airport said on Monday.

Sign up for our newsletters.