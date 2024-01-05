Cow rescued by dinghy after being stranded in Storm Henk floods

A cow was rescued by a dinghy after it became trapped in a flooded field following heavy downpours from Storm Henk.

Footage released by the Drone to Home charity on Friday (5 January) shows a community coming together to save the animal from the submerged field in Nottinghamshire.

The charity said horses, foals and cattle were rescued.

Two horses unfortunately died, they added.

It comes as hundreds of flood warnings remained in place on Friday after heavy downpours across parts of the UK.