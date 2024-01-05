Pub owner drinks pint in waist-deep water during Storm Henk floods

A Worcestershire pub owner drank a pint of Guinness in waist-deep water after Storm Henk brought heavy flooding this week.

Andrew Goodall said it is the third time the Rose and Crown in Severn Stoke has been flooded in the last 12 months.

He told The Independent he hopes the video, published on Wednesday (3 January), "highlights the ongoing issues we have... and the importance for the Environment Agency to appoint a contractor to complete the bund to start safeguarding our community, business, and homes."

It comes as hundreds of flood warnings remained in place on Friday after heavy downpours across parts of the UK.