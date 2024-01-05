Storm Henk flooding traps canal boat against bridge as river swells

A canal boat was trapped against a bridge in Leicestershire after the River Soar swelled during Storm Henk on Friday, 5 January.

The vessel was swept away after heavy downpours fell this week, lying on its side near Barrow upon Soar.

It comes as hundreds of flood warnings remained in place on Friday after heavy downpours across parts of the UK.

A Worcestershire pub owner was pictured drinking a pint of Guinness in waist-deep water after the storm torrential rain brought torrential rain to the county.