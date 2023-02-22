Tornado leaves behind path of destruction in New Jersey

A tornado has left behind a trail of destruction across New Jersey, downing trees and power lines.

This video reveals the scene of the damage done to a residential area of Lawrence Township in Mercer County.

Damage to properties can be seen in the clip in the aftermath of the fast-moving storm.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area and urged residents to take necessary precautions.

They later confirmed a tornado touched down at around 4pm on Tuesday, 21 February.

