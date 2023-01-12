River Taff bursts banks amid torrential rain in Wales

The River Taff has burst its banks amid torrential rain and flooding in Wales, submerging the Taff trail, Blackweir, and Pontcanna Fields in water.

Weather warnings are being issued across the country today, 12 January, following extreme wet weather overnight.

Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood warning for the river at Quakers Yard for Thursday, asking residents to move family, pets, and valuables to a safe place and to use flood protection equipment.

